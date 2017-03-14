Alliance Talks Roads & Wildlife

“Wildlife and Roadways in Western Wyoming: An Inside Look at

Some of the Challenges and Potential Solutions”

Join the Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance and local ecologist Corinna Riginos as she shares her research on deer road-crossing behavior and testing the effectiveness of reducing speed limits as a way to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions.

The discussion will take place6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 at the Alliance office at 685 S. Cache St.