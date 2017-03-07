ANOTHER Storm On The Way

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Riverton WY More Snow for much of Western Wyoming tonight and Wednesday. Major Winter Storm for Teton County early Thursday Through Friday. Pacific moisture along with a strong jet will produce steady snow through Wednesday. Another even stronger system will likely produce significant snowfall across Teton County Thursday through Friday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Watch, which is in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. * TIMING...Light snow today will increase in intensity tonight, continuing moderate at times through the day Wednesday. An even more significant storm is expected early Thursday through Friday afternoon. * Snow Accumulations...2 to 5 inches, with highest amounts across the northern portion of Jackson Valley. The next storm will have the potential to produce 6 to 12 inches from early Thursday through Friday afternoon. * Wind and Visibility...south to southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph gusting 25 to 35 mph causing blowing and drifting snow with visibility below a half mile at times. * MAIN IMPACT...Snow will produce slick, snow packed and icy roads making travel difficult. Poor visibility will also make travel difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered and slick roads with limited visibilities. Slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Check the latest road conditions at wyoroad.info or by dialing 5 1 1. A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant snow and/or blowing snow that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.