ANOTHER Storm On The Way

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Riverton WY
More Snow for much of Western Wyoming tonight and Wednesday.
Major Winter Storm for Teton County early Thursday Through Friday.

Pacific moisture along with a strong jet will produce steady
snow through Wednesday. Another even stronger system will likely
produce significant snowfall across Teton County Thursday through
Friday.


...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter
Storm Watch, which is in effect from late Wednesday night through
Friday afternoon.

* TIMING...Light snow today will increase in intensity tonight,
  continuing moderate at times through the day Wednesday. An even
  more significant storm is expected early Thursday through Friday
  afternoon.

* Snow Accumulations...2 to 5 inches, with highest amounts across
  the northern portion of Jackson Valley. The next storm will have
  the potential to produce 6 to 12 inches from early Thursday
  through Friday afternoon.

* Wind and Visibility...south to southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph
  gusting 25 to 35 mph causing blowing and drifting snow with
  visibility below a half mile at times.

* MAIN IMPACT...Snow will produce slick, snow packed and icy
  roads making travel difficult. Poor visibility will also make
  travel difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
and slick roads with limited visibilities. Slow down, and allow
extra time to reach your destination. Check the latest road
conditions at wyoroad.info or by dialing 5 1 1.

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow and/or blowing snow that may impact travel. Continue to
monitor the latest forecasts.
