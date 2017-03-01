Chamber Plans to Welcome Incoming President/CEO in May 

The Chamber plans to welcome Shelley Simonton as President/CEO on May 1, 2017.

She was originally scheduled to take the helm on March 1, 2017 but the timeline has been updated due to extenuating circumstances.

Chamber Chair Joe Madera commented, “Chamber operations continue to run smoothly with the help of Vice President Rick Howe and our committed Executive Committee members.” He added, “We look forward to welcoming Shelley to the team this spring.”