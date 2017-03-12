Chamber’s Explorer Mag Is Released

The 2017 Jackson Hole Explorer is now available! Chamber members gain incredible access through visitor centers, travel and trade shows, and direct inquiries.

Vice President Rick Howe, IOM commented, “The Jackson Hole Explorer is a community project. The Chamber enjoys taking the opportunity to work with members that have something new to share or highlight.” The Jackson Hole Explorer represents hundreds of Chamber members through display ads, the lodging grid, and the membership directory. Rick said, “Thanks to Powder Mountain Press for their hard work and partnership in developing a publication that the entire community can be proud to display.”

The 2017 Jackson Hole Explorer offers a relevant look at the Total Solar Eclipse, which will draw thousands of visitors to the area for the days surrounding the event on August 21, 2017. It also highlights the Jackson Hole Airport. Local residents may take the transportation hub for granted, but the story explores its unique place at the foot of the Tetons.

Pick up your copy today! Chamber members and local residents will want to keep a copy available at their desks for a handy reference of contact information for fellow members.