Council To Let Sex Shops Near Gregory Lane

In the history of Jackson, there has never been an inquiry about opening an adult business.But because the businesses are constitutionally allowed, they must be zoned in an area of town.

This week the Jackson Town Council moved forward an ordinance that would let a business of an adult nature set up shop in the Gregory Lane area.

The council chose the Business Park zoning because they think that secondary problems would be better dealt with in that part of town than elsewhere.

In the ordinance, which needs two more hearings to approve, it is noted that, “The purpose of this area is to provide industrial opportunities with employee housing options. However, Adult Entertainment Businesses have to be allowed somewhere and the types of uses allowed in the Business Park are the least impacted by the secondary effects of Adult Entertainment Business. Those secondary effects would have a greater impact on commercial, residential, and civic character district subareas than they will on an industrial subarea”

The law would regulate hours of operation to night, 8pm to 6am, and not allow any hours on Sunday.

The text of the ordinance is here..

The next hearing will be March 20th.