County Pays 13K For Ninja Challenge

Teton County Commissioners approved a 13,200 dollar contract between the Fair Board and XNC, Xtreme Ninja Challenge, LLC, on Tuesday.

The event, which allows teams to compete on a challenging obstacle course, would take place during this summer’s Teton County Fair on Friday, July 28th. XNC provides an obstacle course/event services with obstacles similar to those seen on the American Ninja Warrior TV show, including the necessary equipment and staff, and is based out of DenverXNC’s setup will begin by 10pm Thursday, July 27 and the course will be taken offsite by 6am on July 29, 2017.

XNC’s setup will begin by 10pm Thursday, July 27 and the course will be taken offsite by 6am on July 29, 2017.

The challenge is based on a Japanese TV show, Sasuke, and features competitors competing to complete a series of increasingly difficult obstacles.