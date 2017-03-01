Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center Opens Monday, March 6

The Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center at Moose in Grand Teton National Park will open Monday, March 6, with operating hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through March 31.

Visitors are encouraged to view the newly installed exhibit that includes some items from the David T. Vernon Collection and items from the private collection of Laine Thom, which was installed over the winter. The exhibit links historic items to contemporary items to illustrate the continual use of traditional natural materials in Native American cultures.

The 24-minute park film “Grand Teton National Park: Life on the Edge” will be available for viewing upon request. Several engaging exhibits about the people, wild communities and preservation of the park are also available, as well as a breathtaking view of the Teton Range from the lobby.

The bookstore located in the visitor center, managed by the Grand Teton Association, provides materials to increase public understanding, appreciation, and enjoyment of the park. It will be open and available to visitors when the center is open.

Operating hours of the center will increase as the spring and summer seasons progress. April 1 – April 30 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. May 1 – June 6 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. June 7 – October 31 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. The center is closed from late fall to early spring each year.