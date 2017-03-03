Deepest Snow Pack EVER and MARCH RADNESS Kicks Off this Weekend

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) just wrapped up the DEEPEST month in the resort’s 51-year history. With 148 inches of total snowfall in February on the upper mountain, and a base depth of 153 inches, this is the deepest base the resort has ever had during operating season. “With conditions like these heading into March, the skiing and riding is going to be tremendous for the rest of the season,” stated VP of Marketing, Adam Sutner. “We’ll hit the 500 inch mark for snow in the next few days, and our lineup of spring events and deals is just kicking into swing. This is a really good time to come to Jackson Hole, ” Sutner went on to note.



Photo taken 2.28.17 – Deep conditions continue at JHMR

March Radness is back by popular demand and kicks off this Saturday with the first Music Under the Tram featuring, Wyatt Lowe & The Mayhem Kings. This free concert series, presented by Bud Light, runs every Saturday in March, and also for closing weekend on April 8th and 9th. March Radness is a collection of fun spring events, both on the slopes at JHMR and throughout the Jackson Hole area. For more information on the Radness happening in the Tetons this spring, click here. To book Ski Free Stay Free packages and up to $300 in Air Credits this spring, check out our fully-loaded packages page:

https://www.jacksonhole.com/lodging/lodging-packages.html

Rendezvous Festival is just around the corner and limited number of packages and tickets are still available for the Zac Brown Band concert on Saturday, March 18th in Teton Village. For a complete list of acts and details, click here.