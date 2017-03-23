Dog Park Removal

In an effort to accelerate the melting process of the ginormous snow pile in the Fairgrounds parking lot, Public Works crews will utilize large moving equipment to spread the snow pile beginning Monday, March 27th.

For safety reasons the entrances to this area of the parking lot will be closed starting Monday,March 27th. In addition, the dog park will be removed and the recycling bins will be relocated to the eastern portion of the rodeo property (south of the tennis courts).

Once this work is complete the recycling bins will be returned to the west end of the Fairgrounds parking area.

Individuals can still recycle during this process, however the bins will be temporarily relocated. At this point it is uncertain when the dog park will reopen. More information will be presented in the future.

The snow pile, affectionately known to some as ‘Heck of a Hill,” is estimated by the Public Works department to be 55 feet tall and 250 feet wide containing approximately 75,000 cubic yards of snow.

The goal of the Public Works department is to use heavy earth moving equipment to spread thesnow pile throughout the parking area. By increasing surface area the snow will melt quicker.

The snow storage pile is exceptionally large this year due to the amount of precipitation received this winter.

The parking lot is utilized extensively by the Jackson Hole Rodeo and other special event throughout the summer. The first rodeo of the season is scheduled for Saturday, May 27th.

For additional information please contact Carl Pelletier, the Town of Jackson’s Public Information Officer at cpelletier@townofjackson.com or (307) 734-3488.