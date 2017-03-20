Eclipse Could Allow Short-term Rental, In-Town Camping, Free Roaming Booze

Town officials will meet this afternoon to discuss preparations for the upcoming solar eclipse in August.

The workshop begins at 2 and will see town staff seek Town Council direction on several issues, including the potential of relaxing some laws.

The town will decide whether or not to allow temporarily relaxing rules on short term rentals, laws regarding overnight camping in vehicles within town limits, open container and noise ordinances within the town limits.

The town could also limit the number and type of special events permits issued in town.

The town might also deputize selected town and county employees as special municipal officers with the ability to enforce policy and potentially cite violators.

The event is August 21.