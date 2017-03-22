Flood Watch Continues

.FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of northwest Wyoming, southwest Wyoming, and west central Wyoming, including the following areas, in northwest Wyoming, Jackson Hole. In southwest Wyoming, South Lincoln County. In west central Wyoming, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin, and Upper Green River Basin Foothills. * Through late Wednesday night. * Rapid snowmelt runoff over low elevations due to rain on a melting snowpack. * Flooding of smaller streams, culverts, and other low lying areas will remain a distinct possibility on Wednesday afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. People living in flood prone areas across the western valleys and across the Upper Green Basin should begin preparing for rising water across low lying areas such as drainage ditches, bridges, and basements. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings.