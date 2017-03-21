- March 21, 2017

Flood Watch Tuesday

by Jackson Hole. Media 

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Riverton WY
306 AM MDT Tue Mar 21 2017

...Significant low elevation snowmelt today may cause some
flooding in the western valleys...

.Afternoon temperatures today will be in the middle 40s to middle
50s. The temperatures will keep the potential for more significant
snowmelt through this afternoon. The Salt River near Etna is
running about a foot from bankfull early Tuesday morning. The
river is expected to continue to slowly rise on Tuesday but
remaining below bankfull stage.

Jackson Hole-Star Valley-Upper Green River Basin Foothills-
Upper Green River Basin-South Lincoln County-
Including the cities of Jackson, Afton, Alpine,
Star Valley Ranch, Thayne, Pinedale, La Barge, Big Piney, Farson,
Kemmerer, and Cokeville
306 AM MDT Tue Mar 21 2017

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of northwest Wyoming, southwest Wyoming, and west
  central Wyoming, including the following areas, in northwest
  Wyoming, Jackson Hole. In southwest Wyoming, South Lincoln
  County. In west central Wyoming, Star Valley, Upper Green
  River Basin, and Upper Green River Basin Foothills.

* Through this afternoon

* The mild valley temperatures will cause significant low
  elevation snowmelt runoff.

* Flooding of smaller streams, culverts, and other low lying areas
  will remain a distinct possibility through this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.

People living in flood prone areas across the western valleys and
across the Upper Green Basin should begin preparing for rising
water across low lying areas such as drainage ditches, bridges,
and basements. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert
for possible Flood Warnings.
Leave a comment

*

*