Flood Watch Tuesday

Flood Watch National Weather Service Riverton WY 306 AM MDT Tue Mar 21 2017 ...Significant low elevation snowmelt today may cause some flooding in the western valleys... .Afternoon temperatures today will be in the middle 40s to middle 50s. The temperatures will keep the potential for more significant snowmelt through this afternoon. The Salt River near Etna is running about a foot from bankfull early Tuesday morning. The river is expected to continue to slowly rise on Tuesday but remaining below bankfull stage. Jackson Hole-Star Valley-Upper Green River Basin Foothills- Upper Green River Basin-South Lincoln County- Including the cities of Jackson, Afton, Alpine, Star Valley Ranch, Thayne, Pinedale, La Barge, Big Piney, Farson, Kemmerer, and Cokeville 306 AM MDT Tue Mar 21 2017 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwest Wyoming, southwest Wyoming, and west central Wyoming, including the following areas, in northwest Wyoming, Jackson Hole. In southwest Wyoming, South Lincoln County. In west central Wyoming, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin, and Upper Green River Basin Foothills. * Through this afternoon * The mild valley temperatures will cause significant low elevation snowmelt runoff. * Flooding of smaller streams, culverts, and other low lying areas will remain a distinct possibility through this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. People living in flood prone areas across the western valleys and across the Upper Green Basin should begin preparing for rising water across low lying areas such as drainage ditches, bridges, and basements. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings.