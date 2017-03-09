Free Cheyenne workshop explains Fed programs for redeveloping polluted sites

Anyone interested in finding money to clean up abandoned buildings, junkyards or other potentially contaminated buildings so those properties can contribute jobs, revenue and services to the community is welcome to attend a free seminar about the federal brownfields cleanup program at 8:30 a.m. on April 4 in the Cheyenne Public Safety Center at 415 W. 18th St., Cheyenne, WY, 82001.

The Cleanup Revolving Loan Fund and Brownfields Redevelopment Workshop will walk government officials, lenders, realtors, community developers and others through an overview of the Environmental Protection Agency’s process for qualifying a site as a brownfield, planning and executing a cleanup project and applying for grant assistance along the way.

Participants will meet experts at various agencies overseeing cleanup and find out about low-interest programs available to help clean up sites.

More than 50,000 jobs and $14 billion in new investment have stemmed from the use of EPA brownfield grants and the resulting redevelopment.

Some of those successes can be found in Wyoming. The Evanston Roundhouse, Stagecoach Museum in Lusk, Yttrium plant in Laramie and West Edge development in Cheyenne have all used brownfield grant money to redevelop formerly contaminated sites.

EPA, Department of Environmental Quality, Wyoming Business Council and private developers will all be on hand throughout the day to explain the programs available and answer questions.

While the discussion will be largely focused on Cheyenne, anyone is welcome to attend. To register, visit https://www.ksutab.org/education/workshops. For more information, call Katrina Petersen at 307-637-6206 or Mark Walker at 303-902-1441.