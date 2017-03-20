Game & Fish Teach ‘Bear Aware’

It’s that time of year again when bears are waking up and people are preparing to enjoy the great outdoors. As spring arrives, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds outdoor enthusiasts to be “bear aware” and take the necessary precautions to avoid conflicts with large carnivores.

“It’s a good time time to begin thinking about large carnivore safety while you’re gearing up for all your spring and summer outdoor activities,” said Dan Thompson, Game and Fish large carnivore section supervisor. “Preparation and awareness regarding safety and conflict avoidance is just as important as planning any other aspect of your fishing, camping, or hiking trip.”

Educational workshops will be offered in communities across the state, and Game and Fish offers helpful many resources online. At each workshop, Game and Fish large carnivore managers will present information about bear, mountain lion and wolf ecology, and more importantly, what people should do in an encounter with a large carnivore. In addition, there will be discussion on preemptive measures to be taken by the public in order to reduce the likelihood of conflicts with carnivores. People can use the information gained at these workshops to increase their knowledge about large carnivores and how to live and recreate safely in large carnivore country.

Seminars are free and open to people of all ages. Please call your local Game and Fish office for more information.

Town Location Date Time Powell Fagerberg Building, Room 70 March 23 5:30-7:30 p.m. Lander Game and Fish Lander Regional Office April 3 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dubois Dubois Headwater Center April 4 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Gillette Gillette College, Technical Education Center, Room 213 April 5 5:30-7:30 p.m. Newcastle Forest Service Office, Conference Room April 6 6-8 p.m. Pinedale Sublette County Library April 19 5:30-7:30 p.m. Kemmerer SLTE Center Facility April 20 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jackson Teton County Library April 24 6-8 p.m. Elk Mountain Elk Mountain Fire Station May 20 10 am- 12 noon Cheyenne TBA TBA TBA

(Wyoming Game and Fish (307) 777-4600)