Governor Invites Participants To Wyoming’s Top 100 Shooting Competition

In August of this year, Governor Matt Mead will announce the winners of the “Wyoming Top 100” shooters competition as part of a larger effort to promote shooting sports across Wyoming. The amateur level competition is open to all shooters. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has additional information online for those competing.

“Wyoming is a state that is proud of its commitment to the Second Amendment and to responsible ownership of our firearms,” said Governor Mead. “This competition teaches gun handling and safety to new shooters as well as reinforcing those skills for experienced competitors. I look forward to awarding the Top 100 later this year.”

Resources to help participants are available on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s website. Recently, Game and Fish and the Governor’s Office put together a how-to video for those who want to compete.

The other parts of the Governor’s initiative to promote shooting sports and economic development are: The Open Ranges Initiative, which facilitates locally led partnerships to increase access to public shooting ranges; and the Magpul Governor’s Match, which is a national 2-gun (semi-automatic rifle and pistol) match, open to everyone, where some of the best competitors in the country will be featured.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the Wyoming firearms industry and the National Rifle Association are supporting this effort. These initiatives promote safe shooting and participation in shooting sports – whether that’s hunting, target shooting or sanctioned competitions.

Competitors must have a Wyoming Conservation Stamp available from the Game and Fish to participate in the Wyoming Top 100.

(Wyoming Game and Fish (307) 777-4600)