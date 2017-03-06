Governor Mead Signs ENDOW Legislation

Governor Matt Mead signed the ENDOW Initiative bill into law Friday, March 3. In November, Governor Mead announced the ENDOW (Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming) Initiative, a long-term planning effort for economic diversification. The bill, Senate File 132, establishes an executive council to oversee the development and implementation of a comprehensive and coordinated economic diversification strategy, requires the Governor to designate a coordinator of economic diversification, and creates an economic diversification account.

“The idea to diversify Wyoming’s economy isn’t new and has been discussed for decades,” said Governor Mead. “What sets this initiative apart from those efforts is its approach, first establishing a strategy and second sustaining the effort over time through action and evaluation. With the passage of this bill, we must now execute. I am pleased to have the support of the legislature in seeing the need for this initiative and helping to put the plan into action.”

“For years, people in Wyoming have talked about the importance of diversifying our state’s economy. The time for talk is over,” said Senate President Eli Bebout. “The ENDOW initiative delivers action and a bold, long-term commitment to Wyoming’s future. By strengthening cooperation between the executive and legislative branches of government, we can ensure that Wyoming’s legislative efforts work for Wyoming families and young people year round. I am confident that ENDOW will maximize results for Wyoming’s future economic growth and prosperity.”

“The future generations of Wyoming community leaders, business owners and stewards of our land remain at the forefront of all that we have done this legislative session,” said House Speaker Steve Harshman. “ENDOW is a critical component of this work, positioning us to invest in Wyoming’s young people and empowering them to build a career right here at home. Be it through job training, business recruitment or enacting policies that can cultivate new industries and expand others, the legislature is proud to partner with Governor Mead on the ENDOW initiative.”

Governor Mead and Greg Hill, President and Chief Operation Officer of Hess Corporation and a University of Wyoming graduate, will co-chair the ENDOW Initiative.

In compliance with the new law, Governor Mead has appointed Jerimiah Rieman as the coordinator of economic diversification to oversee the ENDOW Initiative. The Governor expects to appoint the executive council in early April.

To find out more information, keep up to date on the program, or to provide your input on ENDOW, visit www.endowyo.biz.