Green Drinks Wednesday

Green Drinks JH & Sustainability Series Present Dr. Kayce Anderson



Green Drinks JH and Sustainability Series are joining together to bring in Dr. Kayce Anderson from “For the Good PERIOD” on Thursday, March 16 from 6:30-8:00pm at Spark Jackson Hole, 140 E Broadway. The discussion will be focused on human rights, girls’ education, and sustainability. Free beer and appetizers will be available at 6:30pm. The speech starts at 7:00pm. For more information about Green Drinks JH, including sponsorship opportunities, please click here