GTNP Seeking Proposals to Provide Boating Services at Jenny Lake

The National Park Service is seeking proposals for a concession contract to provide boat shuttle service, scenic interpretive boat tours, and non-motorized boat rentals at Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park. A prospectus, which explains the business opportunity and the terms and conditions under which the National Park Service will award the contract for these services, is available at https://concessions.nps.gov/grte022-18.html.

The current concession contract with Jenny Lake Boating, Inc. became effective January 1, 2008, and will expire on December 31, 2017. Due to the size of the contract and type of service, the existing concessioner does not have status as a preferred offeror for the new contract.

Hard copies of the prospectus are available upon request for a fee by contacting National Park Service Intermountain Region Chief of Concessions Jennifer Parker at 303.969.2661 or jennifer_parker@nps.gov.

Contract proposals must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on June 16, 2017. Proposals should be sent to National Park Service, Intermountain Region, Attn: Chief of Concessions, 12795 W. Alameda Parkway, Lakewood, CO 80228.