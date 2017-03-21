Love To Run One22

Following a national search for a new Executive Director, the One22 Board of Directors has selected Sharel Lund Love to lead the organization. Sharel is the current Executive Director of Community Safety Network, a position that she has held for more than 11 years.

“We are thrilled to have Sharel joining our team,” said Molly Kelly, Chair of the One22 Board of Directors. “Sharel’s non-profit management experience, commitment to the human services sector, and long-time residency in the valley will no doubt allow her to lead One22 toward a successful future and help us achieve our mission of access, opportunity and equity.”

During Love’s tenure at CSN, she helped grow violence prevention and education programming and oversaw a capital campaign that led to an expansion of the Newton House of Hope shelter and two new transitional housing apartments.

CSN Board Chairman Jim Auge said, “As Executive Director Sharel has done an outstanding job managing the growth of this agency, especially in the area of violence prevention and education. We will miss her but given the excellent collaboration among our human service agencies, we believe this will be win-win.”

“I am excited to come work alongside the dedicated team at One22 who are keeping our community safe, healthy and whole,” Sharel said, “and to continue the progress of merging three legacy organizations.”

