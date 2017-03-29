Made In Wyoming Catalog Submissions Due April 7

The Wyoming Business Council invites companies selling locally-made products to join the Made in Wyoming program and submit information for the 2017 catalog by April 7.

The Made in Wyoming Products Catalog is a full-color 8.5” x 11” directory featuring art, photography, home décor, fashion, food, personal care items and outdoor goods created in the Cowboy State by local business owners.

The catalogs are distributed at the Wyoming State Fair, trade show and wholesale events and by request to consumers, retailers, visitors centers, tourism offices and chambers of commerce.

The Made in Wyoming Program offers an exclusive Bucking Horse and Rider logo as a branding and marketing tool for members. Program coordinators assist members with selling opportunities for their products, Trade Show Incentive Grants, website and social media promotion, feature stories, accessing new markets, an online directory, networking and the catalog.

The program includes three levels of benefits.

Made in Wyoming products have been featured in critically-acclaimed films, at exclusive awards shows and as sponsors of NASCAR racers.

For more information, call Administrative Assistant Luana Krause at 307-777-2841 or email her at luana.krause@wyo.gov.