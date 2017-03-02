March 13th is Know Your Well Day

In recognition of the importance of groundwater to the citizens of the state and in conjunction with the National Groundwater Association “Groundwater Awareness Week”, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Water Quality Division (WQD) has designated March 13th as “Know Your Well Day.”

Over 72 percent of Wyoming’s population relies on groundwater for part or all of their drinking water supply. There are more than 900,000 private wells in Wyoming. There is no State or Federal agency that regulates water quality in private wells; therefore it is important for private well owners to regularly inspect, maintain, and sample their wells, and to be aware of potential threats to groundwater nearby and on their property.

Water quality varies considerably across the State and is influenced by naturally occurring constituents such as sulfates, sodium, total dissolved solids, or iron. Wyoming Water Quality Rules and Regulations Chapter 8 Table 1 lists constituents used to classify groundwater for use suitability. In addition, groundwater quality can be impacted by waste disposal practices, land use practices, spills, or leaks.