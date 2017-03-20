Museum To Add Seasonal Help

Be Part of Jackson Hole’s History for the Summer!

Jackson Hole Historical Society an Museum is looking to add one or two seasonal staff to our museum team from May 15 thru the end of September. Join us in sharing the stories of the Valley with locals and visitors alike during this very busy season! We staff two museums from 10am – 5pm, five days a week, up to Sept. 30.

The Indians of the Greater Yellowstone museum on the corner of Deloney and Glenwood focuses on early days in Jackson, beginning with the prehistoric hunters, Native Americans, and fur trappers who roamed here.

The main museum on Cache Street (across from the Home Ranch parking lot) shares the stories from later in our history: homesteaders, dude ranches, hunting & fishing, and ranching. We need folks to greet visitors, answer questions, charge admission, ring up sales in the museum store, stock, clean and generally represent our museum to a visiting public from around the world.

If you are ready for an interesting and educational adventure this summer (or know someone who is), please contact Steve Roberts at 307-733-2414 or steve@jacksonholehistory.org.