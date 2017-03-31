NER Update On Horse-drawn Rides & North Highway 89 pathway

With spring conditions present on the National Elk Refuge, wildlife managers are assessing two popular public recreational opportunities.

Horse-Drawn Rides

The Refuge’s most popular wildlife viewing program is a horse-drawn ride among the elk herd. The experience is offered to visitors from mid-December through early April via a private contractor, Double H Bar, Inc. This year, rides are scheduled through Saturday, April 8.

Though the valley floor has been snow-free for several weeks, the rides have continued by substituting wagons for sleighs. Regardless of the means of transport, passengers have the opportunity to get close to the elk herd for premier wildlife viewing and photography opportunities. Several hundred elk still remain in the area where the rides take passengers. The location of the herd can change throughout the day, oftentimes moving further west and closer to the sleigh boarding area in the afternoon.

Over 32,000 people have participated in a ride so far this year, with over 100 people per day still enjoying the unique wildlife viewing opportunity.

If a large migration occurs, the rides may terminate earlier than the scheduled date of April 8. Updates will be shared on the Refuge’s web link at http://bit.ly/1OlHAGC or by calling 307.733.0277.

North Highway 89 Pathway

The North Highway 89 multi-use pathway along the Refuge’s west boundary is open for non-motorized use from May 1 through October 31. However, the Refuge has opened the pathway earlier in the season if the number of remaining animals falls below the long-term May 1 average of 2,500 elk. Currently, approximately 5,200 elk are still on the Refuge. The decision whether or not to open the pathway early is closely coordinated with Jackson Hole Community Pathways.

The presence of humans on foot or bicycles can affect animal behavior and discourage them from using areas on the western edge of the Refuge, increase elk density in other locations, affect migration patterns, and cause human conflicts with migrating animals. Pathway users are asked to respect the closure even if elk and other wildlife are not within close proximity of the pathway.