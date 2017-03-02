New General Surgeon Joins St. John’s

St. John’s Physician Practices announces that Eric Andrew Wieman, MD, will be joining St. John’s General Surgery, where he will practice with surgeons Michael Rosenberg, MD, and Randy Kjorstad, MD. All three are certified by the American Board of Surgery.

“Dr. Wieman’s overall surgical expertise, his specialty training, and his patient-oriented manner are an ideal match for the general surgery team,” said John Payne, DO, medical director of St. John’s Physician Practices, the medical group that includes the general surgery practice. “Having an additional surgeon on staff increases patient access to services, and aids the medical group in its goal of providing a continuum of care.”

St. John’s General Surgery offers patients the evaluation and treatment of hernias, gall stones, breast issues, cancer, and bariatric weight loss, using minimally invasive surgery when indicated.

In addition, General Surgery provides emergency department coverage, acute care and trauma surgery, pacemakers, ERCP and interventional endoscopy, and other general surgical procedures.

Prior to coming to St. John’s, Dr. Wieman practiced general surgery, surgical endoscopy/therapeutic ERCP, and pancreaticobiliary surgery at Baptist Health Floyd in Indiana. Dr. Wieman’s educational background includes undergraduate work in premed and philosophy at Macalester College and medical school training at the University College Cork School of Medicine in Ireland, where he played for the University soccer team and founded the UCC Surgical Society. He completed a general surgery residency at the University of Missouri Kansas City School of Medicine and a fellowship in interventional endoscopy/ERCP and pancreaticobiliary surgery at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. His research experience includes studies on melanoma, hereditary cancers, shock simulation, and stem cell delivery models.

Dr. Wieman worked on a cattle ranch in the Bighorn Mountains as a teenager. He and his wife Olivia enjoy hiking, fishing, bluegrass music, and walking their red heeler, Tayto.

Dr. Wieman’s appointment to St. John’s Medical Center coincides with the retirement of George Poore, MD, who practiced general surgery at St. John’s for over twenty years.