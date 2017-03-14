Open House For SPET Tax Wednesday, March 15

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Center for the Arts, Center Theater Lobby

Drop in to learn about SPET Ballot initiatives and ask questions of project representatives. A second open house will be on April 19, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Teton County Library.

The SPET is an optional, voter-approved 1 percent sales tax paid by visitors and residents on most goods and services purchased within the county, excluding food. The tax has been in place since the 1980s and provides approximately $10-$12 million a year toward public capital construction and infrastructure projects.

Electeds narrowed the list to the following proposals, each of which will appear on the ballot as separate items:

Replacement of current START Buses and Purchase of Additional START Buses: $6.5 million

Town/County Government Employee Housing at START Bus Facility: $8.3 million

Central Wyoming College (CWC) – Jackson Center: $3.82 million

Town of Jackson Pedestrian Improvements: $1.5 million

County/Town Recreation Center Capital Repair, Replacement and Renovation: $2.4 million

Town/County Housing at Parks and Recreation Maintenance Facility: $2.9 million

Redmond/Hall Affordable Housing/Rentals Project: $4.05 million

Fleet Maintenance Facility and START Bus Storage: $15.33 million

Fire Station #1 (Jackson) and Fire Station #3 (Hoback) Improvements: $6.8 million

St. John’s Living Center: $17 million

Town and county leaders also approved an additional, related ballot item requesting citizens’ stamp of approval on use of funds leftover from a recent South Park Loop Pathway SPET project, which came in under budget. If approved, approximately $1.5 million of leftover funding would be used toward a South U.S. Highway 89 pathway, underpass and wildlife fencing.

The number of projects approved does not impact the amount of sales tax paid, but rather the length of time the tax is collected before new projects are put forward to the voters. If none of the proposals obtains a majority of the vote, the tax ends when previous voter-approved projects are funded.