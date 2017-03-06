Presenters Sought for Annual Winter Photo Festival

Yellowstone National Park calls on photographers to share their spectacular Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem winter photos at the 8th Annual Winter Photo Festival that will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the West Yellowstone Visitor Information Center at 7 p.m.

All photographers must register by Tuesday, March 7 at 5 p.m. by contacting South District Naturalist Rich Jehle at 307-344-2840 or e-mail us

During the festival, photographers will present their digital images to festival attendees. Presentations will be limited to either 25 images or 5 minutes, whichever comes first. To enhance the richness of the images, photographers will narrate their presentations. They are also encouraged to provide tips on their photography techniques. Framed prints are not hung on the wall as part of this event.

While there are no prizes at the festival, photographers will be rewarded with accolades by all who attend the festival.

The event is sponsored by the National Park Service and the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center.