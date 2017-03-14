4th Annual Jackson Hole Rendezvous kicks off this week with Expanded Public Transportation for Saturday’s Zac Brown Concert

(March 14, 2017), Teton Village, WY – With 536 inches of snow, the 2016-17 winter season marks one of the deepest winters in the history of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR). The skiing and riding is all time, and March Radness is in full effect! This weekend, JHMR is pleased to present the 4th Annual Jackson Hole Rendezvous, March 17th-19th. Rendezvous is a spring lifestyle and music festival that presents concerts on multiple stages in Teton Village and the iconic Town Square in Jackson, WY. Rendezvous Festival, presented by Bud Light and the Teton County Tourism Board (4JH), is a ticketed event for Saturday night’s Zac Brown Band concert. We strongly urge concert goers to ride the bus or carpool to the event.

Limited free concert parking will be available at the Teton County Fairgrounds in the Town of Jackson and also at the intersection of Highway 22 and 390 in the Stilson Parking Lot. Both lots will be serviced by additional buses to and from the concert and JHMR passholders ride the START Bus for free as always. For all other concert goers, the Start buses to Teton Village will cost the normal $3 fare. The supplemental Rendezvous buses will be free of charge. All bus service after the concert from Teton Village to Stilson and Town will be free of charge.

Parking in Teton Village will be very limited, and carpooling is encouraged. Parking in all lots will increase to $40 after 1pm on Saturday, and will be available on a first come, first serve basis. JHMR would like to request people who come out to Teton Village to ski on Saturday, stay in the Village. It is not advised to come out to Teton Village Saturday evening if you do not have a ticket to the Zac Brown Band concert. A limited number of general admission tickets are still available for purchase, click here.

For more information on bus times, parking, concert venue and Village traffic information ivist jacksonhole.com or, click here

Jackson Hole Rendezvous presented by Bud Light and Teton County Travel and Tourism Board (4JH) is brought to you by Jackson Hole Mountain Resort with the generous support of our sponsors, including, Jeep: The Official Vehicle of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Pepsi, Marmot, GORE-TEX, GoPro, YETI, Teton Village Association and Jackson Hole Central Reservations. Also in part by our Lodging Partners; Hotel Terra / Teton Mountain Lodge, Snake River Lodge, Hotel Jackson, Spring Creek Ranch, The Wort, Town Square Inns, The Lexington and Jackson Hole Resort Lodging. Jackson Hole Rendezvous is proud to support Teton County Search & Rescue.