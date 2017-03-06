Roads in Yellowstone Begin to Close for Spring Plowing

Roads in Yellowstone National Park will begin to close to oversnow travel the week of March 5. All oversnow travel will end for the season Wednesday, March 15, at 9 p.m. Spring plowing will begin after the roads close. Weather permitting, roads will likely reopen to automobile travel Friday, April 15.



Road Closure Dates:

The road from Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris is closed.

Tuesday, March 7, at 9 p.m. roads from Norris to Madison and Norris to Canyon Village will close.

Sunday, March 12, at 9 p.m. roads from Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge to Lake Butte Overlook will close. The road from Lake Butte Overlook over Sylvan Pass to the East Entrance is already closed for the season.

Wednesday, March 15, at 9 p.m. the remaining park roads will close.

At Old Faithful, the Bear Den Gift Shop, the Geyser Grill, and the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center will remain open through Wednesday, March 15.

At Mammoth Hot Springs, the Mammoth Campground, Yellowstone General Store, Post Office, Medical Clinic, the Albright Visitor Center, and self-serve fuel pumps are available all year.

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, Montana is open to automobiles all year.

At Tower Junction, self-serve fuel pumps are available all year.

Visitors driving to and in the park during the spring should have flexible travel plans and be prepared for changing weather conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time. For the most current information on road conditions and closures, visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads or call 307-344-2117 for recorded information.