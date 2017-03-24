Rockslide Blocking a Portion of the Gros Ventre Road

Yesterday, the U.S. Forest Service’s Bridger-Teton National Forest crews discovered a rock slide that is partially blocking the Gros Ventre Road on the Jackson Ranger District. Road crews will begin repairing the slide on the shoulder of the road and removing the debris on Friday, March 24, 2017.

“We have had several mud and rock slides across the District during this wet spring,” said Jackson District Ranger Dale Deiter. Forest road crews will begin fixing the slide and fallen rock approximately 3- miles up the Gros Ventre Road from the Forest boundary. The road will be restricted to one lane for the majority of the repair. Intermittently, the crews may have to close the road to complete the roadwork, but the delay should be less than 30-minutes at any given time.

“We apologize for the inconvenience but we look forward to restoring the two-lane access before the end of the day,” Deiter said.