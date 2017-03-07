More Snow Headed Into Portions Of Western Wyoming

Pacific moisture along with a strong jet will increase snow potential beginning Tuesday night. Light areas of snow today will give way to more moderate snowfall Tuesday night, lasting through the day Wednesday... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY... The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow, which is in effect from 5 PM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * TIMING...Light snow today will increase in intensity tonight, continuing moderate at times through the day Wednesday. * Snow Accumulations...2 to 5 inches, with highest amounts across the northern portion of Jackson Valley. * Wind and Visibility...south to southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph gusting 25 to 35 mph causing blowing and drifting snow with visibility below a half mile at times. * MAIN IMPACT...Snow will produce slick, snow packed and icy roads making travel difficult. Poor visibility will also make travel difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered and slick roads with limited visibilities. Slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Check the latest road conditions at wyoroad.info or by dialing 5 1 1.