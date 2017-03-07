- March 7, 2017

More Snow Headed Into Portions Of Western Wyoming

by Jackson Hole. Media 

Pacific moisture along with a strong jet will increase snow
potential beginning Tuesday night. Light areas of snow today will
give way to more moderate snowfall Tuesday night, lasting through
the day Wednesday...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 5 PM
MST WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter
Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow, which is in effect
from 5 PM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* TIMING...Light snow today will increase in intensity tonight,
  continuing moderate at times through the day Wednesday.

* Snow Accumulations...2 to 5 inches, with highest amounts across
  the northern portion of Jackson Valley.

* Wind and Visibility...south to southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph
  gusting 25 to 35 mph causing blowing and drifting snow with
  visibility below a half mile at times.

* MAIN IMPACT...Snow will produce slick, snow packed and icy
  roads making travel difficult. Poor visibility will also make
  travel difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
and slick roads with limited visibilities. Slow down, and allow
extra time to reach your destination. Check the latest road
conditions at wyoroad.info or by dialing 5 1 1.
