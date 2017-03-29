Spring Music Festival 2017

Cathedral Voices Brings the Community a Memorable, Amazing Week-long Event

Cathedral Voices is proud to announce Teton County’s first-ever Spring Music Festival taking place April 18 – 22, 2017 – a weeklong festival of choral music and music education, that centers around renowned, guest conductor-in-residence, Dr. Jo-Michael Scheibe (https://music.usc.edu/jo-michael-scheibe/). The Spring Festival includes discussions, workshops, and open rehearsals throughout the week, culminating with a gala concert in the Center Theater on April 22nd @ 7:00 p.m. The Jackson Hole High School Concert Choir, Cathedral Voices Chamber Choirs, and the Jackson Hole Chorale, will each take the stage, and conclude the performance as a combined chorus with Dr. Jo-Michael Scheibe conducting. For details on all events, visit www.cathedralvoices.org. To purchase tickets for the Gala Concert, visit www.jhcenterforthearts.org.

In 2016, Cathedral Voices choir members met Dr. Scheibe while performing, by invitation, at Carnegie Hall (NYC) along with 10 other choirs across the United States and Canada. Laura Huckin, Cathedral Voices Artistic Director, commented, “Rehearsing and performing under his direction in New York was an incredible opportunity. It inspired us to invite Dr. Scheibe to Jackson, Wyoming, where he could share and inspire students and adults in their musical quests.” The week events include a musical conversation, conducting workshop, and open rehearsals for the community to attend. Additional clinics and events for Jackson Hole High School music students are also planned.

Supported in part by a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council through funding from the Wyoming State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts, the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole, the Cultural Council of Jackson Hole/Town and County Arts for All, and Cathedral Voices’ Business Partners and Season Sponsors.