Teton County Road Advisory

Vehicle weight limits further restricted for Fall Creek Road

Due to continued road damage on Fall Creek Road, the current 40,000-pound gross vehicle weight (GVW) restriction will be reduced further to 20,000 pounds GVW, effective March 23, 2017, until further notice.

The 20,000 GVW weight restriction is from Milepost 3.2 (Crescent H Ranch) to the end of Teton County maintenance south of Red Top Meadows. Vehicles providing critical services, such as emergency, sanitary trash services, school buses, etc., are exempt from this lower restriction.

Earlier this week, on March 20, Fall Creek and eight other Teton County-maintained roads were given reduced weight limits due to spring thaw conditions. The following roads have a temporary GVW restriction of 40,000 pounds until further notice:

Fish Creek Road/Wilson Square

South Park Loop Road

Boyles Hill Road

Spring Gulch Road

Buffalo Valley Road

Alta Ski Hill Road

Hoback Junction South Road

Henry’s Road

Please contact Teton County Road & Levee at (307) 733-7190 for additional information or any questions.