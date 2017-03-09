Teton County SAR Foundation Chamber Mixer Today

Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation will host a Chamber Mixer on Thursday, March 9 from 5:00-7:00pm.

The Mixer will be held at the Teton County Search and Rescue Hangar, 300 South Batch Plant Road – off Highway 22 between Broadway and Spring Gulch Road – up on the hill. Look for balloons! Parking will be extremely limited. Please carpool.

The casual networking event will feature refreshments from Roadhouse Brewing (pouring Loose Boots IPA and Family Vacation Saison) and Local Butcher will be serving food. SAR Volunteers will be giving tours, answering questions, and doing demonstrations. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the volunteers, explore the hangar, see the helicopter, and enter to win SAR swag! To find the Facebook event page, please click here.

About: Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation supports TCSAR volunteers through direct support, community education, and advocacy. Together with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office we create an organization that works to keep Teton County residents and visitors safe in the backcountry 365/24/7. Visit www.tetoncountysar.org.