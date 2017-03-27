Teton Park Road Open to Non-Motorized Recreation

Recreationists should be alert for park vehicles that periodically travel this roadway for administrative purposes as spring opening operations continue. Road crews may be clearing auxiliary roads and wayside areas, and visitors are cautioned to keep a safe distance from rotary plows and other heavy equipment. Recreationists are cautioned that snow and ice may persist on some sections of the roadway creating slick conditions.

Dogs are permitted on the Teton Park Road. Dog owners are required to use a leash no longer than six feet in length and are required to clean up after their dogs. Waste disposal bag stations are located at each end of the road.

This 14-mile section of the Teton Park Road will open to public motor vehicle traffic on Monday, May 1, 2017. Antelope Flats Road is open to motor vehicles for the season. The paved multi-use pathways in the park are open whenever they are predominately free of snow and ice.

For the most up to date information on park roads, including their current status for recreational use, call 307.739.3682 or visit https://www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/roads.htm

Bears are emerging from hibernation in Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway. Park visitors need to be alert for bears and take appropriate precautions when using the Teton Park Road and other park areas. Visitors should exercise common sense and good judgment, stay alert, and follow these safety tips while biking, hiking, or spring skiing:

* Make noise

* Travel in a group of three or more

* Carry bear spray, have it readily accessible, and know how to use it

* Maintain a 100-yard distance from bears at all times

* Never approach a bear under any circumstances

The Teton Park Road between the Taggart Lake Trailhead and Signal Mountain Lodge has been cleared of snow and is now open to non-motorized recreational uses such as walking, bicycling, and rollerblading.

People should report bear sightings or sign to the nearest visitor center or ranger station. Timely reporting will help park staff to provide important safety messages about bear activity to other visitors.