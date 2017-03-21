Town Council Punts Workforce Housing, Again.

Does it seem that the Town Council only wants new housing if it is built with taxpayer dollars?

After last night’s council meeting, you couldn’t be blamed for thinking that way.

After being unable to make up its collective mind two weeks ago, the council took more input on a text amendment that would alleviate affordable housing requirements for a proposed rental apartment complex.

The idea has been approved by the planning staff and the Planning Commission, but has hit a wall at the council chambers two meetings in a row.

The development is being proposed by local businessman Joe Rice, who intends to build rental apartments on Broadway, next to Staples.

Rice contends that the very nature of the rental apartment development means that it would begin to reverse a deficit in Jackson’s workforce housing issue.

The project would be the first apartment building built in the town in decades.

Rice says that in order for the development to be viable, it needs to be exempt from the town’s regulation requiring housing mitigation, a suggestion that was met with a room full of supporters who applauded the measure.

Bob Lenz seemed to support of the development, but not the text amendment, preferring the process of a planned-unit-development.

Hailey Morton-Levinson stood in support of the request noting that, “I agree with staff and our Planning Commission. The apartments are part of the solution,” she said.

She added that she supported the Housing Action Plan passed last year that called for ‘removal of barriers’ for market housing solutions.

But councilmember Jim Stanford, a frequent opponent of housing proposals, said that there must be permanent deed restrictions in place to ensure that the units are lived in by local workforce.

Mayor Pete Muldoon, whose campaign was largely based on increasing the amount of workforce housing, agreed with Stanford.

Missing from the meeting was councilman Don Frank and given the absence, the applicant requested a continuance until the full council was present.