Town Doing Road Work

The Town of Jackson’s Public Works Department will be

conducting road work on selected streets in town over the course of the next couple of days.

Currently work crews are focusing their attention on Flat Creek Drive near the Fairground

parking lot. Vehicles will encounter one-way traffic while this road work continues. In the

next day or so, work will shift to repairs taking place on Glenwood and Deloney near the Wort

Hotel.

Road work will continue throughout the spring as the heavy precipitation this winter has

impacted the condition of several different streets throughout town. The Public Works

Department is requesting that the public use extra caution when they come across work crews

and to use care if passing.

The Town of Jackson and the Jackson Public Works Department would like to thank you for

your patience and understanding as we move to improve the conditions of the roads

throughout Town.

For more information regarding the road work projects citizens can contact Josh Frappart,

Associate Engineer at 733-3079 x1413.