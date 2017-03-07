Town Seeks New Tax

Last night, the Town Council directed staff to prepare a resolution for Council action at the next available Town Council meeting supporting the creation of a new type of local general revenue tax for a specific purpose and to draft a bill for consideration at 2018 legislature.

The proposed tax would be “somewhere in between the SPET Tax and the General Purpose tax”, said Town Manager Bob McLaurin.

The issue was brought up by Council member Bob Lenz. The idea is that an initiative could be placed on the ballot to allow a general revenue tax that could be made permanent related to initiatives as general as ‘housing,’ ‘transportation,’ ‘street maintenance,’ or ‘park maintenance,’ etc. Additionally, it could be set up to allow two tenths of a percent for ‘housing’ and a separate two tenths of a percent for ‘transportation.’

The proposal was made in the wake of the failure of a ballot measure to levy another penny of sales tax the was to be spent on housing and transportation.