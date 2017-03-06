Two SPET Open Houses Scheduled For March & April

Town and county officials vetted community projects and finalized a SPET project ballot list. Now, it’s the public’s turn to decide which proposals they would like to vote for in a May 2nd special election.

The Town of Jackson and Teton County are jointly hosting two public open houses on the Specific Purpose Excise Tax (SPET) election:

1) Wednesday, March 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Center for the Arts, Center Theater Lobby. 2) Wednesday, April 19, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Teton County Library Ordway Auditorium.

The open houses will provide opportunities for the public to stop by SPET proposal booths, learn about the initiatives and ask questions of project representatives. To allow for varying citizen schedules, one open house will be during the day over the lunch hour, and the other will be in the evening.

The SPET is an optional, voter-approved 1 percent sales tax paid by visitors and residents on most goods and services purchased within the county, excluding food. The tax has been in place since the 1980s and provides approximately $10-$12 million a year toward public capital construction and infrastructure projects.

Electeds narrowed the list to the following proposals, each of which will appear on the ballot as separate items: