Utah Man Loses Hunting and Fishing Privileges for Lying

Wyoming Game and Fish Department Southwest Access Yes Coordinator Andy Countryman contacted Timothy Haws in the fall, while he was elk hunting on his resident general elk license on the Red Dugway Road in Uinta County. Haws stated he lived in Lyman, Wyoming. However, during Countryman’s contact with Haws, several concerns led him to investigate further into his residency status.

When contacted later the next spring, Mr. Haws was in Washington, Utah with his family. “It was discovered that he had made false statements to procure Wyoming resident hunting/fishing licenses from 2011-2015,” Countryman said. “Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission verified Mr. Haws purchased resident hunting and fishing licenses in 2011 and Utah Department of Natural Resources confirmed Mr. Haws purchased resident fishing licenses in 2012 and 2013. Other evidence collected led to the prosecution of false oath statements from 2011-2015.”

“The case was finalized on December 8th, 2016,” Countryman said. “Haws pled guilty to five counts of false swearing to obtain resident Wyoming hunting and fishing licenses from the years 2011-2015. The Uinta County court sentenced Haws to pay $10,880 in fines and restitution and he will have to serve five consecutive days in the Uinta County Detention Center. Also, he will have all Game and Fish license privileges suspended for 10 years and will be entered into the Wildlife Violator Compact agreement of 45 states.”

Wyoming state statute says “a person shall be domiciled in Wyoming for not less than one (1) full year immediately preceding the date the person applies for the license, preference point, permit or tag and shall not have claimed residency in any other state, territory or country for any purpose during that one (1) year period” to qualify for a resident hunting or fishing license. It also states a person shall lose his residency in Wyoming if he moves to another state, territory, or country and makes it his domicile, or makes any claim of residency for any purpose to that state, territory, or country.

Anyone with information any wildlife violation may call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Tips may be reported online at wgfd.wyo.gov, or by calling the Green River Game and Fish Office at-1-307-875-3223. Poaching information may also be texted; text keyword WGFD a message toTIP411 (847-411).Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to a conviction.