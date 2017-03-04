URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Riverton WY 244 PM MST Sat Mar 4 2017 …Quick-hitting weather system to bring snow and wind to far western Wyoming… .A weather system will begin to move into far western Wyoming late Sunday morning. This system will produce a brief, but possibly intense, period of snow as a cold front sweeps east across the area Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning. The combination of falling snow and gusty wind will create hazardous travel conditions. WYZ013-023-051400- /O.NEW.KRIW.WW.Y.0013.170305T1800Z-170306T1200Z/ Jackson Hole-Star Valley- Including the cities of Jackson, Afton, Alpine, Star Valley Ranch, and Thayne 244 PM MST Sat Mar 4 2017 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST MONDAY… The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow, which is in effect from 11 AM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday. * TIMING…The heaviest snow is expected to fall Sunday afternoon and evening. * MAIN IMPACT…Snow of 3 to 5 inches along with gusty southwest wind of 15 to 30 mph, mainly Sunday afternoon and evening. * OTHER IMPACTS…The combination of falling snow and gusty wind will create periods of limited visibility and hazardous travel conditions. Roads will become slick and snowpacked by late Sunday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A winter weather advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered and slick roads with limited visibilities. Slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Check the latest road conditions at wyoroad.info or by dialing 5 1 1.