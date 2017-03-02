Womentum offers Leadership Workshop on March 9

Only a few seats remaining

Womentum is offering a leadership workshop on Thursday, March 9th, 6:30-9pm. The two and a half hour “Leadership for Life” workshop will focus developing foundational frameworks for personal leadership through a series of interactive exercises and assessments. The workshop will be facilitated by Sandy Schultz Hessler. Hessler provides leadership trainings to non-profit organizations and advocacy groups around the country with her business, Vibrancy Consulting. She is a co-founder of the Jackson Hole StartUp Intensive.

Core components of Hessler’s workshop will be a) creating the Vision and Values that are your foundation of whole life leadership and b) identifying / prioritizing the internal agreements, behaviors and commitments to put your leadership plan into action.

The workshop will include facilitation, personal work, and small group exercises. Women of all ages are encouraged to attend, and light refreshments will be served. Cost of the workshop is $20. Registration is required and space is limited. Register today at www.womentumwyo.org.

Womentum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization best known for its signature mentoring program, “Womentoring”, a nine month, community-building mentoring program that develops women’s skills, confidence and local network through integrated workshops, dinners, events, and one-on-one mentoring. Womentum’s mission is “Empowering and connecting women as leaders within their community”.