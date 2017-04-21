B-T Reminds Winter Wildlife Closures In Effect Til May 1

The Bridger-Teton National Forest reminds forest visitors that winder wildlife restrictions remain in effect until May 1. 2017.

It is important that all users understand the importance of observing the critical winter range closure. Critical winter range areas have been designated as essential to the survival of wildlife. When people access closed winter range, the animals using the area flee to new locations. This retreat requires animals, especially ungulates like deer, elk and moose, to use energy they cannot spare. Further, it usually places them in areas less suitable for grazing and/or browsing, preventing them from gathering the energy they need to survive through the remaining months of winter. This leads to a weakened condition, which can have a direct effect on the animals’ ability to defend itself, making it more susceptible to predation and disease, and can lead to future reproduction problems in individual animals.

Forest biologists also stress the importance of staying off freshly exposed slopes in and out of the closure areas. These muddy, tender slopes are prone to degradation from user traffic, especially snowmobiles and other motorized, off road users. This type of degradation can lead to erosion problems that affect water quality, fisheries and the production of grasses and forbs used by grazing/browsing wildlife.

Remember; be responsible when using the great outdoors. Spring is in the air, but winter is still on the ground. With cold temperatures and heavy storms still a possibility for another two months, your wildlife populations need your respect. Stay on designated travel routes and learn the location of closed critical winter range before heading out into the Forest.