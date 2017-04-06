BTNF Completes EA for Oil & Gas Exploration Near Big Piney

The Bridger-Teton National Forest Big Piney Ranger District has completed the Environmental Assessment (EA) for the True Oil – Lander Peak Area Exploratory Proposal.

True Oil’s valid, existing federal leases for the Lander Peak Area Exploratory Proposal were issued in 1969. The draft decision selects the Mitigation Alternative with minor revisions and includes development of two exploratory wells; one on existing Well Pad 42-27 which would be expanded and one on proposed Well Pad 23-15 which would be reconstructed. True Oil would also install a water supply well and temporary surface water line. “If True Oil determines there is economic potential for the Lander Peak Area as a result of this exploration project, they would be required to submit a Master Development Plan prior to full-field development,” said Big Piney District Ranger Don Kranendonk.

“The Mitigation Alternative was developed in response to public input collected during the scoping process,” said Kranendonk. The proposed decision is subject to a pre-decisional objection. Objections, including attachments, must be filed with the reviewing officer, Forest Supervisor Patricia O’Connor within publication of the Legal Notice in the Casper Star Tribune. Those wishing to submit objections electronically should email to objections-intermtn-regional-office@fs.fed.us; mail or hand delivery to Bridger-Teton National Forest, P.O. Box 1888, 340 N. Cache, Jackson, WY 83001; or fax to 307-739-5010

This project is not to be confused with the signed Forest Service Record of Decision (ROD) for Oil and Gas Leasing on Portions of the Wyoming Range that occurred on January 17, 2017 where potential impacts were analyzed in a Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (FSEIS). The signed ROD selected the “no leasing” alternative for oil and gas leases on 39,490 acres on the eastern slope of the Wyoming Range within the boundary of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. True Oil’s valid, existing federal leases were issued in 1969 and were not part of the lands considered for oil and gas leasing in the 2016 FSEIS and the 2017 ROD.”

The Draft Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact for the True Oil Lander Peak Area Exploratory Proposal is available on the Bridger-Teton National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=31165. For additional information concerning this project contact: Anita DeLong, Environmental Coordinator, by email: akdelong@fs.fed.us or by phone, 307-886-5329.