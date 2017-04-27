Chamber Business Development Luncheon To Include Pathways and Eclipse

The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce Business Development Committee will host the Spring Business Development Luncheon at the Ranch Inn Hotel, 45 East Pearl, on Tuesday, May 2 from 12:00-2:00pm. Moe’s Original BBQ will provide lunch.

Topics Include:

Be Well Jackson Hole

Friends of Pathways Transportation Discussion

2017 Total Solar Eclipse

The bi-annual business development meetings provide a forum for Chamber partners to focus on the trends and opportunities of the upcoming season. By networking and sharing information, attendees will gain a better understanding of factors influencing the local economy and how their businesses can benefit.

Registration:

Chamber Members: Registration is included in membership benefits. Future Members: $10 – Please bring cash or a check.

RSVP via ChamberMaster (see link above) or email events@jacksonholechamber.com. Please bring your own drink or reusable cup for water.

For more information, please contact Vice President Rick Howe, IOM, rick@jacksonholechamber.com or 307.201.2294.