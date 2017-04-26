Cheyenne Airport Breaks Ground On New Terminal

High above Cheyenne Regional Airport, a twin-prop plane swooped through the blue sky.
A hush fell over the crowd gathered at the airport to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new airport terminal Tuesday. A hundred faces tilted skyward, hands shielding eyes from the bright morning sun. Cheers rippled through the crowd as a bright pink spot appeared below the plane. A moment later a neon green spot followed.
The two professional skydivers from the Mile High Skydiving Parachute Exhibition Team streaked toward earth, navigating brisk winds to land precisely in a muddy, open clearing just a hundred yards away.
“You know, when a ceremony opens with skydivers, it’s all downhill from there,” Gov. Matt Mead joked to the crowd.
The construction of the $18.1 million terminal, airplane apron and business lots positions the airport to attract new airlines, improve general aviation services for local, national and international firms and provides a new business park for development.
The Wyoming Business Council, the state’s economic development agency, provided $3 million toward the 28,700 square-foot terminal, parking lot and nine business lots, which replace an outdated facility built in 1960.
Photo: WBC