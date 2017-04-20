City of Victor Hires Treasurer

After 34 years of service, Craig Sherman will retire from his post at the City of Victor as Treasurer. During its special meeting on April 19, 2017, the Victor City Council unanimously confirmed the appointment of Joanna Burkhart as Treasurer in preparation of Sherman’s retirement. Mayor Potter commented, “Craig is leaving some big shoes to fill and there’s no doubt we will miss him. At the same time, Joanna Burkhart is just the person for the job and I know we’re in great hands moving forward. We’re looking forward to Craig and Joanna joining forces in the Treasurer department until Craig’s last day, fittingly on the 4th of July.”

Over the course of the past seven years, Joanna Burkhart worked for the Town of Jackson in the finance department, first as Deputy Treasurer and Personnel Coordinator and most recently as Municipal Court Clerk and Accounting Technician. Burkhart is originally from England where she attended the University of Kent. After graduating with a degree in Actuarial Science, she worked and traveled in Canada and the United States. She met her husband while working in Colorado and they moved to Teton Valley 10 years ago. Together with their two children they spend their time enjoying the outdoors, hiking, camping, biking and skiing.

Burkhart will begin at the City of Victor in mid-May and will work side-by-side with Sherman until his retirement.