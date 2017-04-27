Community Health Fair Activities Announced

St. John’s Medical Center’s Annual Community Health Fair will be held at the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Center on Saturday, May 6, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. The event, held in conjunction with the Jackson Hole Spring Runoff 5K, will include free health screenings, information booths, tours of emergency vehicles, and complimentary snacks.

The focus of the Health Fair is to promote community wellness. Over 70 booth vendors will provide information about various health-related topics. This year, the following free screenings will be offered: skin cancer, atrial fibrillation (heart), vision, diabetes (A1C), memory, blood pressure, and adult concussion baseline testing. Physical therapists will be conducting injury assessments and functional movement screenings. St. John’s Audiology will offer vouchers for in-office hearing screenings. High school athletes will be able to sign up for the teen heart screenings held on June 24.

St. John’s Medical Center trauma program will be providing free bike helmets for children. Teton County Public Health will be providing free car seat safety checks, and those in need of a car seat will be able to purchase one for a sliding fee.

St. John’s medical providers will be available to interpret results from participants’ wellness blood screenings. Wellness blood screening registration forms and instructions, as well as information on scheduling an appointment, are available at www.tetonhospital.org/bloodscreen. Appointments are available throughout the year.

Healthy foods and drinks will be donated by Creekside Deli, E-Leaven, Pearl Street Bagels, Picnic, and Snake River Roasting Company, with tablecloths donated by High Country Linens.

The Spring Runoff will start and finish at North Park, with parking available at the Home Ranch parking lot. Start time is 8:15 am for runners and 9:15 am for walkers or those participating in the untimed fun division. Participants can pick up their bibs at North Park beginning at 7:15 am.

Register online at tetonparksandrec.org or pick up a registration form at Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation or St. John’s Wellness department. Thanks to underwriting by St. John’s, the registration fee is $10. Participants must register by 3 pm on May 5. There is no race day registration. The entry fee includes a race souvenir and refreshments.

A limited number of booths for exhibitors are still available. For information and an application form, visit tetonhospital.org/healthfair or call St. John’s Wellness at 307 739 7466.