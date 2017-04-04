Council Unites Behind Housing Proposal

After a whirl-wind 3-hour discussion, Jackson’s Town Council united to support a change in the rules which will allow for the construction of 90 workforce rental units.

Much discussion was had about the potential down-side of not requiring deed-restrictions on the units, but in the end the council seemed more comfortable with the size and configuration of the rental units.

The project has a way to go before the first shovel, with several readings on the proposed text amendment and development ok’s, but last night’s vote was a big hurdle.

The group deliberated for hours and took public comment, including Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce Chairman Joe Madera, and past Mayor Mark Barron, who both supported the measure.

And just as it felt the item might fail, councilor’s took a five minute break, and upon returning to the bench, voted 5-0 in favor.