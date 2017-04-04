Help Shape Natural Resource Protections For Town & County

Application deadline Tuesday, April 4

Protection of wildlife in Teton County is directly related to land stewardship, conservation and management. The Town of Jackson and Teton County are seeking applicants for an advisory group on natural resource protection provisions in the Town and County Land Development Regulations.

The group will be tasked to make consensus recommendations for updates. Ideal stakeholder candidates will represent at least one of the following groups: Environmental Consultant, Developer, Homebuilder, Neighborhood Organization, Agriculture, Ecological Sciences Community, Wildlife Advocate, Property Rights Advocate and at large/other.

Deadline to apply is April 4th. View full details and applications materials at the following link:

http://www.tetonwyo.org/compp/news/planners-seeking-stakeholder-group-to-inform-natural-resource-ldrs/15199