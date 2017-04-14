Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Snowmaking Pipeline Project to Start Next Week

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) will begin construction of a new snowmaking pipeline on Monday, April 17th. This pipeline will increase the capacity to the current snowmaking system by approximately 35%, by connecting the existing pump house to the Shooting Star well. “Our snowmaking will benefit greatly from the added capacity this pipeline will offer,” stated JHMR Vice President of Operations, Tim Mason. “The added capacity into our on-mountain pump house will allow the snowmaking system to operate more efficiently and with greater volume, which will support our operations immensely,” Mason went on to note.

The construction of this pipeline will begin on Monday at the well site and work will continue to the north and terminate at the JHMR Mountain Operations Building, where it will be tied into the pump house. This construction through the Village is expected to take approximately two months, and road detours will result while the trenching occurs across Teton Village roadways. There will always be access to all areas of the Village while the detours are in place, and we anticipate trenching across each roadway to take approximately a week.

The first road detour will happen around the week of April 24th at the intersection of Teton Village Road and McCollister Drive. The second detour will take place at the Village Parking lot entrance, which is expected to take place mid-May. The third detour will occur at the intersection of Teton Village Road and Apres Vous Road. This third detour is expected to take place the third week of May, and during that time there will be one-way traffic on Teton Village Road to access the commercial areas at the Village base, and to the north, to the Four Seasons and Snake River Lodge and Spa. All traffic for the Ranch Lot and Granite Ridge area will be re-routed onto the Old Village Road.

Updated information on the road detours will be posted on https://www.jacksonhole.com/this-week-in-teton-village.html .



Jackson Hole Mountain Resort will open the Aerial Tram for the summer season on Saturday, May 20th. The Jackson Hole Mountain Bike Park, accessed by the Teewinot Chairlift, is scheduled to open on June 10th. And also starting on June 10th, the Bridger Gondola will be operating throughout the day and into the evenings for site seeing, hiking and dining options at Piste Mountain Bistro and The Deck. The newest high alpine adventure at JHMR, the Via Ferrata, will be opening in mid-June.